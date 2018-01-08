Vukmir says she raised more than $400,000 for Senate

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Wisconsin Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir says she raised more than $400,000 in the final three months of 2017.

Vukmir is a state senator from Brookfield facing Delafield business consultant Kevin Nicholson in the GOP primary. Nicholson has not reported any fundraising totals for the final quarter of the year yet.

Vukmir said Monday that she had brought in more than $400,000. That comes after she raised about $242,000 in the first three weeks of her candidacy prior to that.

Both Nicholson and Vukmir are backed by deep-pocketed super PACs that are raising millions on their own to bolster their candidacies.

The winner of the GOP primary will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November.

Baldwin has not reported her fundraising totals for 2017 yet.