Copy-Heavy fire damage at Lyndon Station mill

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (AP) - Officials say a fire at a lumber mill in Lyndon Station caused about $2 million in damage and injured a firefighter.

WISC-TV reports 66 firefighters from nine different agencies fought the blaze Sunday at Stan's Industrial Woodwork for about ten hours. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

