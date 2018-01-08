Police responding to report of bank robbery on Cottage Grove Road

Summerfest announced the first headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.More >>
Summerfest announced the first headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.More >>
Beloit police tell 27 News officers investigated reports of shots fired late Sunday night.More >>
Beloit police tell 27 News officers investigated reports of shots fired late Sunday night.More >>
12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>
12 units assigned were called to the scene to keep the peace at a Friday night high school basketball game in Madison.More >>
Local woman wants to raise awareness about whooping cough.More >>
Local woman wants to raise awareness about whooping cough.More >>