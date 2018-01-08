Police responding to report of bank robbery on Cottage Grove Roa - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police responding to report of bank robbery on Cottage Grove Road

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police responding to report of bank robbery at the Old National Bank at 216 Cottage Grove Road, according to Dane County dispatch.

The report came in about 9:15 a.m.

Check back as details become available.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.