UPDATE: Photo released of suspected bank robber

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities have released a photo of the suspect in the bank robbery.



*****



MADISON (WKOW) -- Police responded to report of bank robbery at the Old National Bank at 216 Cottage Grove Road, according to Dane County dispatch.

The report came in about 9:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, 2018.

The masked bandit wore all black clothing and was brandishing a handgun.

He got away with some of the bank's money, and was last seen running down John St.