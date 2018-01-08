UPDATE: Beltline crash scene cleared, lanes now open

MADISON (WKOW) -- All lanes are now open after an earlier crash on the WB beltline near West Broadway.

******

MADISON (WKOW) -- A crash on the Beltline has blocked the two left lanes going westbound near West Broadway.

The crash was reported by 511wi.gov around 9:50 a.m.

Dane County Communication says 4 or 5 cars were involved in the incident. There are reports of minor injuries.

Fire and EMS crews are on the scene. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation advises you to avoid the area if possible.