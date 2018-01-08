Emilee Fannon

Emilee joins the WKOW from Springfield, Illinois where she was a statehouse reporter for three years.
Her highlights while covering Illinois politics include the rise and fall of the longest budget impasse in modern day history as well as a historic school funding reform.
Emilee developed a passion for news in high school and her story telling continued to grow in college were she attended Northern Illinois University.
She furthered her broadcasting career with a masters degree in public affairs reporting at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Emilee is a huge Green Bay Packer fan and is happy to finally be rooting for her team in Wisconsin.
Reach her at EFannon@wkow.com
