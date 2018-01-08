Nicholson raises twice as much as Vukmir in Senate race

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson raised twice as much as his primary challenger Leah Vukmir in the last three months of 2017.

Nicholson's campaign spokesman said Monday that the Delafield business consultant will report raising more than $800,000 for the three-month period. That brings his haul since he got into the race to $1.2 million.

Vukmir's campaign says she raised more than $400,000 in the last quarter. To date she's raised about $645,000.

A super PAC supporting Vukmir on Monday said it had raised $1 million. Nicholson has been benefiting from PAC support, including one run by former U.S. Ambassador John Bolton that was spending $1 million alone on pro-Nicholson ads this week.

The winner will face Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin.

