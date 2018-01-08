Town of Beloit incorporation plan moves forward - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Town of Beloit incorporation plan moves forward

Posted: Updated:

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- Officials were expected to submit the town's incorporation petition on Monday after months of of planning to become the village of Riverside.

If the petition is approved by the court, the town would submit an application to the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

Then voters would have to approve incorporation by a referendum.

The plan has not been completely without controversy. West side residents expressed concern early on that they would not be included in the initial application.

The city of Beloit also has concerns over how the move could affect a possible boundary agreement.

Monday on 27 News at 6 p.m., Tony Galli explains how the plan was developed and what's next for residents.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.