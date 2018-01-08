Basketball family legacy continues at Edgewood College

Last year, the Edgewood women's hoops team didn't win a single game under new head coach Chaia Huff. Currently, they're 6-7, with the youngest roster in the country. The Eagles have one junior, one sophomore and ten freshman - which leads all NCAA teams, regardless of division.

One of the freshmen who's really been making a difference this year is guard Brooke Lonigro - the daughter of Edgewood hall-of-famer, Rick Lonigro.

"[My family] is super supportive [of my basketball career]," said Brooke Lonigro. "When my dad went to Edgewood, they sort of had to rebuild their guy's program and get back on the map. So it's been cool to see, like, us getting our team back on the map."

Rick Lonigro played men's hoops at Edgewood from 1988-1992, as the Eagles rebuilt to win the school's first conference championship and make its first NAIA national tournament appearance. The 2007 Edgewood Athletic Hall of Fame inductee ranks 2nd in school history in assists and 12th in scoring.

Now, he's passing the talent along to Brooke, who currently ranks in the top 50 in NCAA Division III in assists.

"It's not like some surprise," said Rick Lonigro. "We could tell she loved basketball, she loves the coaching staff [at Edgewood]. We couldn't be happier and she's loving it.""It's nice to try to just continue the tradition of him but I just come here and work hard every day," said Brooke Lonigro.

The hard work is paying off. According to Edgewood, Brooke is the first freshman to be named a team captain in school history.

"I think she's got a similar opportunity with her teammates and coaches to put some conference titles up there and hopefully some national tournament appearances like we did," said Rick.

"I just try to get better each day and it's awesome having these teammates who push me every day in practice so it's been really fun," said Brooke.

Lonigro says that she plans to run track at Edgewood in the spring.