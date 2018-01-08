Basketball family legacy continues at Edgewood College - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Basketball family legacy continues at Edgewood College

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Last year, the Edgewood women's hoops team didn't win a single game under new head coach Chaia Huff.  Currently, they're 6-7, with the youngest roster in the country.  The Eagles have one junior, one sophomore and ten freshman - which leads all NCAA teams, regardless of division.

One of the freshmen who's really been making a difference this year is guard Brooke Lonigro - the daughter of Edgewood hall-of-famer, Rick Lonigro.

"[My family] is super supportive [of my basketball career]," said Brooke Lonigro.  "When my dad went to Edgewood, they sort of had to rebuild their guy's program and get back on the map.  So it's been cool to see, like, us getting our team back on the map."

Rick Lonigro played men's hoops at Edgewood from 1988-1992, as the Eagles rebuilt to win the school's first conference championship and make its first NAIA national tournament appearance.  The 2007 Edgewood Athletic Hall of Fame inductee ranks 2nd in school history in assists and 12th in scoring.

Now, he's passing the talent along to Brooke, who currently ranks in the top 50 in NCAA Division III in assists.

"It's not like some surprise," said Rick Lonigro.  "We could tell she loved basketball, she loves the coaching staff [at Edgewood]. We couldn't be happier and she's loving it.""It's nice to try to just continue the tradition of him but I just come here and work hard every day," said Brooke Lonigro.

The hard work is paying off.  According to Edgewood, Brooke is the first freshman to be named a team captain in school history.

"I think she's got a similar opportunity with her teammates and coaches to put some conference titles up there and hopefully some national tournament appearances like we did," said Rick.

 "I just try to get better each day and it's awesome having these teammates who push me every day in practice so it's been really fun," said Brooke.

Lonigro says that she plans to run track at Edgewood in the spring.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin Women's Hoops Loses 5th Straight Game

    Wisconsin Women's Hoops Loses 5th Straight Game

    The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.

    More >>

  • Ranked Wisconsin and Penn State Teams Battle to a Tie

    Ranked Wisconsin and Penn State Teams Battle to a Tie

    University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.

    More >>

    University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.

    More >>

  • Former Badger/Packer Abbrederis Steps Away from Football

    Former Badger/Packer Abbrederis Steps Away from Football

    Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:

    More >>

    Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.