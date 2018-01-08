Several major development projects on agenda at Plan Commission meeting

The now closed Brennan's Market on University Aveune is the site of a new proposed development project.

MADISON (WKOW) --- A new proposed development project along University Avenue was a hot topic at Monday's Plan Commission meeting.

Developers would tear down the existing structure at the site of the now closed Brennan's Market at the intersection of University Avenue and Capital Avenue in Madison. In it's place would be 52 apartments and 8,100 square feet of commercial space.

Spring Harbor Neighborhood Association President Aaron Crandall said some people in the community had reservations about the first plan submitted for the project, citing traffic, lack of green space, and the overall size of the building as major concerns.

But he said the new proposal has addressed some of their concerns.

“The developer has basically put a step back or a little setback on the University Avenue side. So now it's going to be three story, abutting the sidewalk. And then they'll be a four-story mast behind that. So they'll be a little less intrusive I think now and the end than what it was originally, Crandall said. “We had pushed the developer to try to put in green space, as I mentioned before. But knowing how limited their plan is, and they really don't have a whole lot of space to work with, we sort of lost out on that.”

The committee also discussed the construction of the south campus of Madison College.

Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation & Affiliates presented the school with a grant to complete the 75,000 square campus. Construction is scheduled to begin this year.