Pacers change directions by rolling past Bucks 109-96 - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Pacers change directions by rolling past Bucks 109-96

Posted: Updated:
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds Monday night and three of his teammates each scored 15 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
   Indiana has won two straight since a five-game losing streak. Victor Oladipo, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner all scored 15 points.
   The Bucks were led by Khris Middleton with 19 points and Giannis Antetokoumpo with 17.
   It was a complete reversal from the Bucks' 21-point victory over Indiana last week.
   This time, the Pacers dominated most of the final 42 minutes by creating turnovers and forcing Milwaukee into bad shots after hitting 18 of their first 25 attempts.
   Indiana broke it open by scoring 20 straight points in the first quarter to turn a 15-14 game into a blowout. The Pacers finished the period on a 22-2 spurt to make it 37-16.
   Milwaukee never recovered.
   The Pacers extended the lead to 48-21 midway through the second quarter before the Bucks finally fought back with a 9-1 run to cut the deficit to 19. Indiana immediately answered with seven straight points and led 64-38 at halftime.
   Milwaukee couldn't get closer than 16 until the final two minutes.
   TIP-INS
   Bucks: Lost for only the second time in six regular-season matchups with Indiana. ... Milwaukee tied its season low for first-quarter points, had 13 turnovers in the first 17 minutes and started 7 of 25 from the field. ... Antetokoumpo also had seven rebounds and three assists. ... John Henson scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. ... Milwaukee's late comeback attempt allowed the Bucks to extend the NBA's longest streak of consecutive games shooting 45 percent or better this season to 17. Milwaukee wound up shooting 46.6 percent.
   Pacers: Had 30 assists on 44 baskets. ... Indiana matched its season high for first-quarter points. ... Oladipo had five rebounds and three steals. He also gave the Pacers a scare when he landed hard on his left shoulder during the third quarter. ... Turner had six rebounds and four blocks, his 15th game this season with three or more blocks. ... Sabonis left with 2:51 to go, holding his left wrist after a charging call. His career best streak of two straight 20-point games ended. ... Young had eight rebounds.
   UP NEXT
   Bucks: Hope to win their fourth straight home game Wednesday against Orlando.
   Pacers: Will host Miami on Wednesday, looking for their 11th straight regular-season home win in the series.

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin Women's Hoops Loses 5th Straight Game

    Wisconsin Women's Hoops Loses 5th Straight Game

    The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.

    More >>

    The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.

    More >>

  • Ranked Wisconsin and Penn State Teams Battle to a Tie

    Ranked Wisconsin and Penn State Teams Battle to a Tie

    University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.

    More >>

    University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.

    More >>

  • Former Badger/Packer Abbrederis Steps Away from Football

    Former Badger/Packer Abbrederis Steps Away from Football

    Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:

    More >>

    Former Badger Jared Abbrederis, who was drafted by his hometown Green Bay Packers, announced on social media Friday that "the time has come" for him to stop playing football. He posted this on his twitter account:

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.