Moving forward on Madison College south campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College's plan for a new south campus is moving forward.

Monday night, the City of Madison's plan commission approved a permit to allow the college to knock down the old Department of Employee Trust Funds building at Badger Road and Park Street.

The demolition would make way for the school's new south campus.

"I think it's gonna be a catalyst for more development on the south side of Madison, particularly south park street. i hope we can see a lot more to come from this. it's gonna be a great neighborhood benefit I'm sure," said MATC's Mike Stark.

Construction on the new facility is scheduled to begin later this year.

The commission did not take any action on a proposed apartment and retail development at the site of the old Brennan's on University Avenue.