President Trump says tax bill will help farmers

NASHVILLE, TN (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump was in Nashville Monday talking up the tax bill he signed and how it'll help farmers.

The president visited a meeting of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

He says tax cuts and the doubling of the threshold for the estate tax will help farmers and they'll benefit from the cutting of red tape.

"We're streamlining regulations that have blocked cutting edge bio-technology, setting free our farmers to innovate thrive and to grow."

President Trump says a task force heard from farmers that broadband internet access is a concern for them, so after his speech, he signed an executive order to expand broadband access in rural America.