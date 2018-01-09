Investors encourage Apple to fight gadget addiction in kids

NEW YORK (WKOW) -- Two of Apple's top investors want the tech giant to do more to fight iPhone addiction in kids.

New York-based Jana Partners and the California State Teachers' Retirement System own about $2 billion in Apple stock. In an open letter to Apple posted online, they talk about studies regarding the problematic effects of smartphone addiction, like lack of sleep and a high risk of depression and suicide. The shareholders say Apple should set a better example to their youngest users.

Teachers and Jana encouraged Apple to develop more sophisticated parental controls for its devices to limit children's time on them.

According to the Associated Press, Apple said it regularly considers how the iPhone and its other products affect the people who use them. “We take this responsibility very seriously and we are committed to meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations, especially when it comes to protecting kids,” the company said.