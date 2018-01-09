Learning Express Toys to close Madison store at end of month - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Learning Express Toys to close Madison store at end of month

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Learning Express Toys/Facebook Courtesy: Learning Express Toys/Facebook

MADISON (WKOW) -- Learning Express Toys of Madison will close its doors.

The company sent a notice to customers Friday saying it decided to close the store at West Towne Mall in Madison after its lease runs out at the end of January.

Learning Express says Amazon and other internet-based stores are "fearsome competitors" that are getting the best of them. It also said the Toys R Us bankruptcy "strikes us as a pretty loud (or should I say dying) canary in the coal mine."

Learning Express of Madison says small retailers are becoming "show rooms for online purchasers."

The company says all gift cards will be honored if you buy anything before the store closes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.