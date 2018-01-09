Learning Express Toys to close Madison store at end of month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Learning Express Toys of Madison will close its doors.

The company sent a notice to customers Friday saying it decided to close the store at West Towne Mall in Madison after its lease runs out at the end of January.

Learning Express says Amazon and other internet-based stores are "fearsome competitors" that are getting the best of them. It also said the Toys R Us bankruptcy "strikes us as a pretty loud (or should I say dying) canary in the coal mine."

Learning Express of Madison says small retailers are becoming "show rooms for online purchasers."

The company says all gift cards will be honored if you buy anything before the store closes.