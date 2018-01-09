Learning Express Toys to close Madison store at end of month

Hewlett-Packard is voluntarily recalling batteries in some of their electronic devices for safety concerns.More >>
Summerfest announced the first headliners for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.More >>
Learning Express of Madison will close its doors.More >>
There's growing concern about a dangerous strain of the flu that's now spreading quickly. It's hit a majority of the country with at least 46 states being impacted and thousands of people hospitalized. Hospitals in some states, including California, are overflowing with patients.More >>
A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle.More >>
Two of Apple's top investors want the tech giant to do more to fight iPhone addiction in kids.More >>
School will be back in session Tuesday for Columbus High School students.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- Police responding to report of bank robbery at the Old National Bank at 216 Cottage Grove Road, according to Dane County dispatch.More >>
Beloit's domestic violence center is getting new help from police officers to cut back on repeat domestic violence incidents in the city.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) - With temps forecast to fall well below freezing tonight into the low to mid 20s, that water will likely refreeze and cause some trouble spots.More >>
Several reports on Sunday indicate the Green Bay Packers will promote Director of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst to the general manager position with a five-year contract.More >>
The 75th Golden Globe Awards was more than just about the best movies and television shows of the year. It highlighted the "Time's Up" movement.More >>
Beloit police tell 27 News officers investigated reports of shots fired late Sunday night.More >>
Local woman wants to raise awareness about whooping cough.More >>
A 6-month-old puppy found with her ears nearly severed in Racine last month has a new home.More >>
