UPDATE: Highway 113 open near Waunakee after crash

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The scene is clear.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Dane County Communications tells 27 News police are responding to a two car crash on Highway 113 just outside of Waunakee.

Officials say the crash happened around 7 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 113 and Highway 19.

There are reports of injuries. Officials did not say how many people were hurt.

Delays are growing in that area.