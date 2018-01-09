Woman, 78, beaten during home invasion

STOUGHTON (WKOW) -- A 78-year-old Stoughton woman was injured early Tuesday morning after a man forced his way into her home and began to beat her, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

Police arrested Joshua D. Radewan, 33, of Stoughton at the woman's home after the woman had escaped to a nearby home.

Police were called about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 to the woman's home on Norman Drive in the town of Dunn.

The victim told police she was in her bedroom when the man entered and began beating her.

She eventually fled her residence and got to her daughter’s house, which was just down the street, where they called 911.

Deputies found Radewan in the victim’s bedroom and he was taken into custody. He is expected to be charged with substantial battery, with a battery to the elderly enhancer, criminal trespass, felony criminal damage to property, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

While Radewan was being transported to the Dane County Jail, he became combative, causing some damage to the squad car. When he arrived at the jail, he continued to be uncooperative with jail staff, and a charge of Resisting was added.

The victim was transported by EMS to Stoughton Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

There is no known relationship between the Radewan and the victim.