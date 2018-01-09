Brothers arrested with $14,000 of heroin, police say

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two Madison men were stopped on I-90 Friday night in a car containing more than 98 grams of heroin with a street value estimated at $14,700.

Police arrested Keith T. Moore, 59, Madison and his brother, Dwayne Moore, 54, Madison. Both are expected to face heroin delivery charges. according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The two men were coming back from Chicago, and the interdiction was the result of a drug investigation orchestrated by the Dane County Narcotics Task Force and the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

Following the traffic stop, Madison Police SWAT assisted Task Force members in searching the suspects' Worthington Ave. apartment where more evidence - including drug paraphernalia - was seized.