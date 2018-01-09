Thief arrested with 90 pounds of stolen lamb

The Badgers spent a winning week at the Orange Bowl, however the team's stay at a Trump resort has put the team in the middle of a brewing legal controversy.More >>
The Badgers spent a winning week at the Orange Bowl, however the team's stay at a Trump resort has put the team in the middle of a brewing legal controversy.More >>
A homework assignment at a Wauwatosa school has sparked backlash. A teacher asked students to "list three good reasons for slavery."More >>
A homework assignment at a Wauwatosa school has sparked backlash. A teacher asked students to "list three good reasons for slavery."More >>
A California man's attempt to kill a large spider inside his apartment didn't go exactly as planned.More >>
A California man's attempt to kill a large spider inside his apartment didn't go exactly as planned.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 78-year-old town of Dunn woman was injured early Tuesday morning after a man forced his way into her home and began to beat her, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 78-year-old town of Dunn woman was injured early Tuesday morning after a man forced his way into her home and began to beat her, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society received 22 puppies and three adult dogs from Mississippi on Tuesday. The transport program helps with overcrowding at other shelters.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society received 22 puppies and three adult dogs from Mississippi on Tuesday. The transport program helps with overcrowding at other shelters.More >>
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shots fired incident from Tuesday night on the city's east sideMore >>
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shots fired incident from Tuesday night on the city's east sideMore >>
Joseph Jakubowski's trial will remain in Rock County.More >>
Joseph Jakubowski's trial will remain in Rock County.More >>
The Town of Beloit has filed formal papers to become the Village of Riverside.More >>
The Town of Beloit has filed formal papers to become the Village of Riverside.More >>
One person died after a rollover crash in Sauk County.More >>
One person died after a rollover crash in Sauk County.More >>
At least 13 people are now dead after flash flooding in Southern California.More >>
At least 13 people are now dead after flash flooding in Southern California.More >>
BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police resource officers soon will be wearing body cams when they are on duty at Beloit schools.More >>
BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police resource officers soon will be wearing body cams when they are on duty at Beloit schools.More >>
Since September, the state's new human trafficking bureau has investigated 23 cases and put 15 traffickers behind bars.More >>
Since September, the state's new human trafficking bureau has investigated 23 cases and put 15 traffickers behind bars.More >>
Wisconsin is trying to sell itself to millennials in Chicago.More >>
Wisconsin is trying to sell itself to millennials in Chicago.More >>
Madison is going to be at the forefront of new transportation technology.More >>
Madison is going to be at the forefront of new transportation technology.More >>