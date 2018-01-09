Thief arrested with 90 pounds of stolen lamb

MADISON (WKOW) -- A thief pried his way into a trailer behind a Mexican and American grocery store on S. Park Street Monday and attempted to make off with meat that was stored in locked chest freezers, police say.



The owner of Mercado Marimar learned something was amiss when an employee heard noises coming from behind the store. The suspect then was observed pushing a cart containing 90 pounds of stolen lamb up the street, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Kenneth B. McNeal, Jr., 53, Madison was arrested and faces charges of burglary, criminal damage to property and for spitting at an officer.

McNeal told officers that someone else had told him to take the meat and that he had done nothing wrong.