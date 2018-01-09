Update: All lanes clear on I-90 at U.S. Highway 12 closed following a crash

The Badgers spent a winning week at the Orange Bowl, however the team's stay at a Trump resort has put the team in the middle of a brewing legal controversy.More >>
The Badgers spent a winning week at the Orange Bowl, however the team's stay at a Trump resort has put the team in the middle of a brewing legal controversy.More >>
A homework assignment at a Wauwatosa school has sparked backlash. A teacher asked students to "list three good reasons for slavery."More >>
A homework assignment at a Wauwatosa school has sparked backlash. A teacher asked students to "list three good reasons for slavery."More >>
A California man's attempt to kill a large spider inside his apartment didn't go exactly as planned.More >>
A California man's attempt to kill a large spider inside his apartment didn't go exactly as planned.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 78-year-old town of Dunn woman was injured early Tuesday morning after a man forced his way into her home and began to beat her, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- A 78-year-old town of Dunn woman was injured early Tuesday morning after a man forced his way into her home and began to beat her, according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society received 22 puppies and three adult dogs from Mississippi on Tuesday. The transport program helps with overcrowding at other shelters.More >>
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society received 22 puppies and three adult dogs from Mississippi on Tuesday. The transport program helps with overcrowding at other shelters.More >>