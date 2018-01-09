Update: All lanes clear on I-90 at U.S. Highway 12 closed following a crash

UPDATE -- All lanes have been cleared as of 3 p.m., according to the D.O.T.

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- One lane of eastbound I-90 at U.S. Highway 12 near the Dells is closed following a crash involving a semi, according to the Wisconsin D.O.T.

The crash was reported at mile marker 93 at 2 p.m. today.