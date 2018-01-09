Badgers' Orange Bowl stay at Trump resort could become part of lawsuit

MIAMI (WKOW) — The Badgers spent a winning week at the Orange Bowl, however the team's stay at a Trump resort has put the team in the middle of a brewing legal controversy.

The visit could soon be used as part of a lawsuit against the president for accepting financial benefits from state governments, a violation of the Constitution's emoluments clauses.

The team's arrangements are made by the Orange Bowl Committee, according to an athletic department statement.

"We were assigned by the orange bowl committee and that's where that group stayed," UW Spokesman John Lucas said.

The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia filed the lawsuit in June alleging Trump was violating the emoluments clauses of the Constitution that generally prohibits presidents from receiving payments from foreign and domestic governments, according to the Associated Press. It is one of several filed against Trump that cite the clauses.

"The University of Wisconsin case, it's a good example of it, it's not UW's fault, Trump is prohibited from receiving a benefit from the state of Wisconsin," Maryland's Attorney General Brian Frosh told 27 News.

Government ethics lawyers have widely condemned Trump for holding onto his vast business empire after taking office. They argue that gives plenty of opportunity for people who want to influence U.S. policy to curry favor with the president.

Now the attorney's generals are using the Badgers stay as additional fodder for their lawsuit, according to a story in the Washington Post.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.