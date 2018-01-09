Badgers ranked No. 7 in final college football poll

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 10 rebounds Monday night and three of his teammates each scored 15 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-96 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Indiana has won two straight since a five-game losing streak. Victor Oladipo, Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner all scored 15 points. The Bucks were led by Khris Middleton with 19 points and Giannis Antetokoumpo with 17. It was a complete reversal from the Bucks' 21-point vict...

