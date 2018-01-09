Badgers ranked No. 7 in final college football poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers ranked No. 7 in final college football poll

MADISON (WKOW) -

The Badgers football team finished the season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin actually dropped a spot despite beating Miami in the Orange Bowl. Central Florida jumped ahead of Wisconsin by finishing off an undefeated season.

NCAA Associated Press Football Poll

                                          Record        Pts    Pvs
  1.  Alabama  (57)                13-1      1,521      4
  2.  Georgia                          13-2      1,454      3
  3.  Oklahoma                        12-2      1,374      2
  4.  Clemson                          12-2      1,292      1
  5.  Ohio  St.                        12-2      1,286      5
  6.  UCF  (4)                          13-0      1,248    10
  7.  Wisconsin                      13-1      1,194      6
  8.  Penn  St.                        11-2      1,120      9
  9.  TCU                                  11-3          974    13
10.  Auburn                            10-4          917      7
11.  Notre  Dame                    10-3          857    14
12.  Southern  Cal                11-3          839      8
13.  Miami                              10-3          769    11
14.  Oklahoma  St.                10-3          758    17
15.  Michigan  St.                10-3          705    18
16.  Washington                    10-3          668    12
17.  Northwestern                10-3          528    20
18.  LSU                                    9-4          368    16
19.  Mississippi  St.            9-4          359    24
20.  Stanford                          9-5          336    15
21.  South  Florida              10-2          267    23
22.  Boise  St.                      11-3          251    25
23.  NC  State                          9-4          232      -
24.  Virginia  Tech                9-4          126    22
25.  Memphis                          10-3          119    19
   Others receiving votes: Washington St. 84, South Carolina 46, Iowa St. 36, Army 33, FAU 32, Troy 14, Fresno St. 13, San Diego St. 3, Iowa 2.
   AP-WF-01-09-18 0730GMT

  • Baker brothers' best work is on the ice

  • Marquette takes down No. 13 Seton Hall 84-64

    Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points and Marquette used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away for an 84-64 win over No. 13 Seton Hall on Tuesday night. 

  • Men's Basketball: Badgers fall on the road in Lincoln

    10 turnovers and poor shooting lead to the Wisconsin men's basketball team losing their second straight game after a 63-59 loss to Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.

