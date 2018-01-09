Resource officers to begin wearing body cams at Beloit schools

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit Police resource officers soon will be wearing body cams when they are on duty at Beloit schools.

The policy was approved by the school board last spring, and police are expected to begin wearing the cameras soon.

Beloit Police Chief David Zibolsky gave a presentation on the cameras at Tuesday's special meeting of the Beloit School Board.

He discussed how the policy works with body cameras and when they are enabled. Chief Zibolsky said the cameras will not be recording nonstop on an officer's shift. Instead, there are certain things that trigger the cameras to start recording. For instance, when an officer turns on his or her taser, the officer's body camera will turn on. It will also record 30 seconds from before the officer turned on the taser.

Another is example is when an officer turns on patrol lights or sirens. Once they come on, the body cameras are activated.

"These are a definite progressive law enforcement tools that benefit both the officers and the public, so as long as we have it properly implemented, I think we're in a pretty much win-win situation," Zibolski said.

Much of the school board seemed in favor of the body cameras being worn by resource officers. Many of them asked questions about the privacy of students. But the chief assured them, there is a redaction process so minors aren't publicly identified in an investigation.

Chief Zibolski says all officers on the department will have their body camera by late February or early March. Some police officers will receive them as soon as the beginning of next month.