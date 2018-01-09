Packers' Daniels added to Pro Bowl

The Green Bay Packers will have at least one player in the Pro Bowl. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels has been added to the Pro Bowl roster. He will replace the Rams' Aaron Donald, who is injured.

Daniels was originally named a Pro Bowl alternate. He's been an alternate the past three seasons, but this will be his first trip to the Pro Bowl. Daniels started 14 games and notched 72 tackles and five sacks.

Daniels is the first Packers defensive lineman to make the Pro Bowl since B.J. Raji in 2011. Bob Brown, Henry Jordan and Dave Hanner are the only other Packers defensive tackles to make the Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl will be played January 28th in Orlando.