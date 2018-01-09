Packers' Daniels added to Pro Bowl

The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
10 turnovers and poor shooting lead to the Wisconsin men's basketball team losing their second straight game after a 63-59 loss to Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.More >>
The Badgers football team finished the season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin actually dropped a spot despite beating Miami in the Orange Bowl. Central Florida jumped ahead of Wisconsin by finishing off an undefeated season.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.More >>
