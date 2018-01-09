Patchy fog and freezing drizzle expected late tonight until Wednesday morning

MADISON (WKOW) - A warm front has moved through southern Wisconsin boosting temperatures, but also increasing moisture. Expect some patchy fog to form around midnight with freezing drizzle possible around 4-9 am as temps fall to around freezing.

This could cause a few slippery spots as you head out the door Wednesday morning, especially for less traveled areas, like sidewalks, driveways and side streets.



Take precautions! Wear boots with extra tread, and do the "penguin walk" to stay upright. When driving, keep the low beams on. Also allow a little extra time and space on the roads. If you hit an icy spot, don't brake, but hold the wheel steady and take your foot off the gas.



