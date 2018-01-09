RAISE Family and Caregiver Act passes, heads to Presidents desk

MADISON, (WKOW) -- Caregivers and the ones they care for could soon see some relief when it comes to pay, services and training. The RAISE (Recognize, Assist, Include, Support and Engage) Family Caregiver Act passed Tuesday and now head’s to the Presidents desk.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) championed the bipartisan bill establishes a national strategy to support family caregivers.

Baldwin says she’s seen first hand how difficult it can be to set up long-term care for a loved one. She was the primary caregiver for her grandmother and says many across the state continue to face issues like lack of training and financial help for those who receive care.

“We recognize the invaluable services family caregivers provide and the sacrifices they make to help loved ones remain independent and stay at home when possible," Baldwin said.

The bill would require the Secretary of Health and Human Services to create a strategy to help more than 40 million caregivers across the U.S.

Baldwin also responded to Governor Scott Walker’s announcement to close the Lincoln Hills Juvenile Facility. Baldwin says Walker's decision was long overdue. “I have been concerned about the occurrences that have been happening there," said Baldwin. “I think that community based care will be much more successful."

Walker says his vision is to open five other facilities statewide to allow juveniles to be closer to support systems and family.