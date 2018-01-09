Vintage taps into new era in Sauk City

SAUK CITY (WKOW) -- Vintage Brewing Company is now brewing up business in Sauk City. The brand new brewery opened to the public on Monday.



The brewpub is located at 600 Water Street along the west bank of the Wisconsin River. The $7 million facility boasts breathtaking views, two floors of restaurant space, patios, and banquet hall with a capacity of 250 people.



Beer lovers don't feel left out. There is plenty of space for the award winning brews. A 30-barrel brewing system is located in the basement, out of sight of visitors. Vintage Brewmaster Scott Manning says it will be a few more months until the brewing system is ready to use at full-scale. For now, the Vintage tap list will still be filled at the Whitney Way location.



Once finished, the plan is to convert the brewing operation to Sauk City. The Whitney Way location will be used to focus on limited and experimental brews. The mainstay IPAs, ambers, stouts and others will be brewed at the state-of-the-art facility.



"Madison's got 23 beer lines, which is great," said Manning. "We've got 40 here, so smaller town, bigger draught list."



The new location expands the presence of Vintage in southern Wisconsin. There is a brewpub on Whitney Way and Vintage Spirits and Grill is downtown on University Avenue.



The Sauk City location will be open M-S 11:00 a.m. to last call. Sunday hours will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Brunch is served on Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.







