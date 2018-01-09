BBB offers tips to choosing a tax preparer

Milwaukee, Wis. (WKOW) – It’s that time of the year again when many taxpayers must choose a tax preparer to help file a tax return. The BBB and the IRS recommend that taxpayers choose their tax return preparer wisely. Why? Taxpayers are responsible for all the information on their income tax return. And this is true no matter who prepares the return.

Each year, BBB receives thousands of complaints from consumers against tax preparers. Common complaints include the tax preparer made errors in the return which resulted in fines and fees. Other complaints allege customer service, billing, and contract issues.

The BBB and IRS offer these ten tips for taxpayers to remember when selecting a preparer:

Check the Preparer’s Qualifications. Use the IRS Directory of Federal Tax Return Preparers with Credentials and Select Qualifications. This tool helps taxpayers find a tax return preparer with specific qualifications. The directory is a searchable and sortable listing of preparers. Click here for more.

Check the Preparer’s History. Check free business reviews with the Better Business Bureau at BBB.org. Choose an Accredited business through the BBB’s Accredited Business directory. Be sure to also check for disciplinary actions and the license status for credentialed preparers. For CPAs, check with the State Board of Accountancy. For attorneys, check with the State Bar Association. For Enrolled Agents, go to the verify enrolled agent status page on IRS.gov or check the directory.

Ask about Service Fees. Avoid preparers who base fees on a percentage of the refund or who boast bigger refunds than their competition. When asking about a preparer’s services and fees, don’t give them tax documents, Social Security numbers or other information.

Ask to E-File. Taxpayers should make sure their preparer offers IRS e-file. The quickest way for taxpayers to get their refund is to electronically filetheir federal tax return and use direct deposit.

Make Sure the Preparer is Available. Taxpayers may want to contact their preparer after this year’s April 17 due date. Avoid fly-by-night preparers.

Provide Records and Receipts. Good preparers will ask to see a taxpayer’s records and receipts. They’ll ask questions to figure things like the total income, tax deductions and credits.

Never Sign a Blank Return. Don’t use a tax preparer who asks a taxpayer to sign a blank tax form.

Review Before Signing. Before signing a tax return, review it. Ask questions if something is not clear. Taxpayers should feel comfortable with the accuracy of their return before they sign it. They should also make sure that their refund goes directly to them – not to the preparer’s bank account. Review the routing and bank account number on the completed return. The preparer should give you a copy of the completed tax return.

Ensure the Preparer Signs and Includes Their PTIN. All paid tax preparers must have a Preparer Tax Identification Number. By law, paid preparers must sign returns and include their PTIN.

Report Abusive Tax Preparers. Most tax return preparers are honest and provide great service to their clients. However, some preparers are dishonest. Report abusive tax preparers and suspected tax fraud to the IRS. Use Form 14157, Complaint: Tax Return Preparer. If a taxpayer suspects a tax preparer filed or changed their return without the taxpayer’s consent, they should file Form 14157-A, Return Preparer Fraud or Misconduct Affidavit. Also, file a complaint with the BBB.