Baker brothers' best work is on the ice

The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points and Marquette used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away for an 84-64 win over No. 13 Seton Hall on Tuesday night.More >>
Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points and Marquette used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away for an 84-64 win over No. 13 Seton Hall on Tuesday night.More >>
10 turnovers and poor shooting lead to the Wisconsin men's basketball team losing their second straight game after a 63-59 loss to Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.More >>
10 turnovers and poor shooting lead to the Wisconsin men's basketball team losing their second straight game after a 63-59 loss to Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.More >>
The Green Bay Packers will have at least one player in the Pro Bowl. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels has been added to the Pro Bowl roster. He will replace the Rams' Aaron Donald, who is injured.More >>
The Green Bay Packers will have at least one player in the Pro Bowl. Defensive tackle Mike Daniels has been added to the Pro Bowl roster. He will replace the Rams' Aaron Donald, who is injured.More >>
The Badgers football team finished the season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin actually dropped a spot despite beating Miami in the Orange Bowl. Central Florida jumped ahead of Wisconsin by finishing off an undefeated season.More >>
The Badgers football team finished the season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin actually dropped a spot despite beating Miami in the Orange Bowl. Central Florida jumped ahead of Wisconsin by finishing off an undefeated season.More >>
Last year, the Edgewood women's hoops team didn't win a single game under new head coach Chaia Huff. This season one of their freshmen who's really been making a difference this year is guard Brooke Lonigro - the daughter of Edgewood hall-of-famer, Rick Lonigro.More >>
Last year, the Edgewood women's hoops team didn't win a single game under new head coach Chaia Huff. This season one of their freshmen who's really been making a difference this year is guard Brooke Lonigro - the daughter of Edgewood hall-of-famer, Rick Lonigro.More >>
Several reports on Sunday indicate the Green Bay Packers will promote Director of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst to the general manager position with a five-year contract.More >>
Several reports on Sunday indicate the Green Bay Packers will promote Director of Player Personnel Brian Gutekunst to the general manager position with a five-year contract.More >>
The sports of curling requires skill and strategy even from a wheelchair. That is the reality for teammates Kirk Black and Justin Marshall. Both in wheelchairs, and both have qualified for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month in the Paralympics.More >>
The sports of curling requires skill and strategy even from a wheelchair. That is the reality for teammates Kirk Black and Justin Marshall. Both in wheelchairs, and both have qualified for the Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month in the Paralympics.More >>
The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
The pipeline of hockey talent from Verona has added two more brothers to its list. The Bakers prove their best work is on the ice.More >>
10 turnovers and poor shooting lead to the Wisconsin men's basketball team losing their second straight game after a 63-59 loss to Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.More >>
10 turnovers and poor shooting lead to the Wisconsin men's basketball team losing their second straight game after a 63-59 loss to Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.More >>
The Badgers football team finished the season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin actually dropped a spot despite beating Miami in the Orange Bowl. Central Florida jumped ahead of Wisconsin by finishing off an undefeated season.More >>
The Badgers football team finished the season ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll. Wisconsin actually dropped a spot despite beating Miami in the Orange Bowl. Central Florida jumped ahead of Wisconsin by finishing off an undefeated season.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin women's basketball team fell to No. 13 Maryland, 71-44, on Sunday afternoon in the Kohl Center.More >>
University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.More >>
University Park, PA - The No. 15 Wisconsin men’s hockey team played a rollercoaster of a finale against No. 14 Penn State, coming back from a 3-1 deficit to tie the contest, 3-3, in the final minutes of play.More >>