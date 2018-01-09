Men's Basketball: Badgers fall on the road in Lincoln - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Men's Basketball: Badgers fall on the road in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (WKOW) -

10 turnovers and poor shooting lead to the Wisconsin men's basketball team losing their second straight game after a 63-59 loss to Nebraska Tuesday night in Lincoln, Neb.

Ethan Happ tallied another double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in the losing effort. Freshman guard Brad Davison, added 15 points and five rebounds. Sophomore guard Brevin Pritzl finished with 10 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

Wisconsin shot 42 percent (25-59) from the floor, going just five for 19 from deep.

The Cornhuskers were lead by junior guard James Palmer Jr's 18 points and five rebounds. 

Nebraska out rebounded Wisconsin 34-32 in the four point win.

With the loss, the Badgers drop to (9-9) overall and (2-3) in Big Ten play. Next action for Wisconsin is at No. 5 Purdue on Tuesday, January 16 with a 6 p.m. tip off. 

