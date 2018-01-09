Marquette takes down No. 13 Seton Hall 84-64

Andrew Rowsey scored 31 points and Marquette used a 16-0 run in the second half to pull away for an 84-64 win over No. 13 Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

Sam Hauser added 14 points for the Golden Eagles (12-5, 3-2 Big East). He hit 4 of 9 from 3-point range, including a 3 with 5:25 left for a 73-55 lead.

Energized Marquette outhustled Seton Hall (14-3, 3-1) and held its own in the paint against the Pirates' dominant center, Angel Delgado (12 points, 10 rebounds). The Golden Eagles set a quick tempo to beat the Pirates on both ends of the floor.

Seton Hall stumbled after reaching its highest ranking in the AP Top 25 poll since Jan. 2, 2001.

Marquette led by eight at halftime, with Rowsey's 14 points pacing all scorers, before Seton Hall opened with a 7-0 run to briefly get back in the game. Michael Nzei's jumper with 16:45 left got the Pirates back within 42-41.

Then the Golden Eagles took off on their 16-0 run, with nine points coming at the foul line. Rowsey scored nine points overall during the spurt.

Ismael Sanogo led Seton Hall with 14 points.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates failed to move to 4-0 in conference play for the first time since 1992-93. A team that typically outrebounded opponents by six lost the matchup on the boards 38-33. With defenders spread out to cover Marquette's shooters, the Golden Eagles hustled for rebounds and second-chance points.

Marquette: Markus Howard (23.5 points), Rowsey's partner in the high-scoring backcourt, had what's considered an off-night for him with 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting. But freshman Greg Elliott provided a spark off the bench with nine points, while center Matt Heldt was an active presence on both ends in the paint. A three-point play for Heldt with 7:46 left put Marquette up by 12. The 6-foot-10 Heldt has come a long way since arriving on campus as a freshman project two years ago. ... The Golden Eagles, one of the league's best 3-point shooting teams (41 percent), led by 13 in the first half after going 5 of 15 from behind the arc.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: Hosts Georgetown on Saturday.

Marquette: Travels to Butler on Friday.

