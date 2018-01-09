"Connected vehicle" technology rolls in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison is going to be at the forefront of new transportation technology.
    University of Wisconsin researchers are working on "connected vehicles".
    The vehicles would be able to communicate with traffic signals.
    For example, traffic signals could switch to green for an ambulance to go through.
    When fully deployed, researchers say the technology could greatly reduce deadly crashes.    
    "With fully autonomous vehicles being fully connected, they're talking 90% of crashes could be, fatal crashes, could be removed... which is a huge number," said UW's Jonathan  Riehl.
    Researchers are using Park Street as a test corridor, from University Avenue to the Beltline.
    They plan to install radios on several traffic signals along the route and put other radios in several city vehicles and buses.

