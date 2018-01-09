Wisconsin tries to lure millennials from Chicago - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin tries to lure millennials from Chicago

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is trying to sell itself to millennials in Chicago.
    The Economic Development Corporation started an advertising campaign this week called "Think, Make, Happen In Wisconsin."
    The nearly $1 million campaign includes ads on Chicago's commuter trains and in health clubs.
    "An hour commute? Or an hour with friends? In Wisconsin the average commute is 22 minutes, so you'll have more time to do the tings you love," states the ad.
     "Why now? Because we need to. It's not doing Wisconsin any favors to be America's best kept secret," said  WEDC Deputy Secretary Tricia Braun.
    The ads will also be popping up on social media.

