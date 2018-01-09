13 people killed in California mudslides

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (WKOW) -- At least13 people are now dead after flash flooding in Southern California.

Heavy rain led to mudslides as it hammered hillsides left barren by wildfires last month.

The mud and debris wiped out homes and shut down roads, leaving neighborhoods looking like war zones.

Scott Groff lives in Montecito and says, "This is the worst I've ever seen it . We thought that the fire was terrible, this is absolute devastation."

At least 50 people have been rescued so far.

Authorities say 30 miles of a major coastal freeway between northern and southern California are closed because of the mudslides and it could take days to reopen.