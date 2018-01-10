Woman dies in Sauk County rollover crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Woman dies in Sauk County rollover crash

Posted: Updated:

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- One person died after a rollover crash in Sauk County.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says this happened late Monday night on Thompson Road in La Valle.

Authorities say a car crossed the centerline, hit a rocky embankment and rolled.

One person was thrown from the car.

She died at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.