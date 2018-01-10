Woman dies in Sauk County rollover crash

SAUK COUNTY (WKOW) -- One person died after a rollover crash in Sauk County.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office says this happened late Monday night on Thompson Road in La Valle.

Authorities say a car crossed the centerline, hit a rocky embankment and rolled.

One person was thrown from the car.

She died at the scene.

Two other people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.