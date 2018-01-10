Town of Beloit files petition to become Village of Riverside - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Town of Beloit files petition to become Village of Riverside

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Town of Beloit made it official: it wants to become the Village of Riverside.
    The town filed its incorporation petition Tuesday.
    The City of Beloit says the town has not negotiated in good faith and will almost certainly oppose the effort, because the petition has yet to address the impact on the city.

