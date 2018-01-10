Judge denies motion to move Jakubowski trial out of Rock County

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Joseph Jakubowski's trial will remain in Rock County.

Jakubowski asked for the trial to be moved, due to pre-trial publicity, but a judge denied the motion on Tuesday, according to the Janesville Gazette.

Jakubowski admitted to stealing 20 weapons from a gun store in Janesville and was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison.

He still faces state charges in Rock County.

