Dense Fog Advisory in effect for southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Fog Advisory until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The areas under the advisory include these counties: Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Lafayette, Green, Rock and Walworth. That covers the cities of Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, Barneveld, Madison, Darlington, Shullsburg, Benton, Belmont, Argyle, Blanchardville, Monroe, Brodhead, Janesville, Beloit, Whitewater, Delavan, Elkhorn, Lake Geneva, and East Troy.

Visibilities could be at or below a quarter mile. Travelers should expect some slick spots because of the fog and temperatures around freezing.

Untreated roads and sidewalks may become slippery.

If you're driving, authorities urge you to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. If you have fog lights, turn them on to help other motorists see you at a greater distance. Authorities say to also use the right side of the pavement as a guide instead of the center markings, because using the center line may move you too close to others.

If you can't see in the fog, don't stop in the road. Having your lights on and stopped is a recipe for disaster, so pull over to a safe spot.