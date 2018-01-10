Law enforcement carry out seat belt enforcement during foggy conditions

MADISON (WKOW) – As drivers head out on the road Wednesday, Dane County Sheriff's deputies and Madison Police will be out on making sure everyone inside the car, especially children, are properly strapped in.

It comes at a time when drivers need to be careful on the roads for other reasons. Wednesday, much of southern Wisconsin is under a Dense Fog Advisory and freezing drizzle overnight could make some spots slippery.

According to the Wisconsin Child Passenger Safety law, any child less than a year old must always ride in the back - sitting in a rear-facing car seat.

Also, children between the ages of one and four, who weigh under 40 pounds are still required to be sitting in a rear-facing or front-facing car seat.

Kids between four and eight and weigh over 40 pounds, must still ride in a car seat or booster seat until they weigh more than 80 pounds or are taller than 4'9” and the seat belt fits snug across their upper thighs.

Another reminder, any child under 13 must always ride in the back.

The sheriff's office also shared a photo on their Facebook page visually detailing the law.

Authorities will be have three joint seat belt deployments going out this month. They'll also be out on January 16th and 24th.