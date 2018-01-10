Madison Police investigating purse theft at Walgreens - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigating purse theft at Walgreens

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a theft at a west side Walgreens from Tuesday night.

Police were called to the Walgreens at 688 S. Whitney Way around 6:00 p.m. after a 45-year-old woman says four young males took her purse from here and ran off.

Police used a K9 to try and track the suspects but they couldn't find anything.

