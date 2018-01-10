Madison Police investigating armed robbery at wine shop - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigating armed robbery at wine shop

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery of Sadhana Wine Shop at 36 S. Bassett Street on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the store just before 9:00 p.m. after a report of a robbery. After displaying a handgun, the suspect ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old, and wearing dark clothing.

