Madison Police investigating armed robbery at wine shop

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery of Sadhana Wine Shop at 36 S. Bassett Street on Tuesday night.

Police were called to the store just before 9:00 p.m. after a report of a robbery. After displaying a handgun, the suspect ran from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years old, and wearing dark clothing.