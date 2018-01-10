Madison Police investigating shots fired on city's east side - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Police investigating shots fired on city's east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a shots fired incident from Tuesday night on the city's east side.

Officers were called to the area of School Rd. and Wheeler Rd. for a report of shots fired. Officers found two empty cartridges in the road.

No property damage was found. The search for suspects continues.

