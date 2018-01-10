Helicopters being used for transmission line work near Avoca

AVOCA (WKOW) -- The Iowa County Sheriff's Office is updating people on helicopter action going on near Avoca.

On their Facebook page, the Sheriff's Office says crews will be using heavy-lift helicopters along the Boscobel-Lone Rock transmission line to transport soil boring equipment ahead of the rebuild of that transmission line.

They added that a smaller helicopter will also be used to transport crew members. The work is expected to be completed this week.

In September of 2016, American Transmission Co. received approval from the Public Commission of Wisconsin to rebuild and reroute the 28-mile line. The project will cost about $32 million.