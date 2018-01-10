Wisconsin Dairy News: A&W Cheese Curds

(WKOW) -- It all started in Baldwin, Wisconsin in 2004 when a favorite local menu item became a national A&W success story.

"The popularity really in some restaurants is right up there with the root beer float in terms of the number that are ordered," VP of Marketing for A&W Sarah Blasi said. "And over the last five years we've grown our cheese curd volume over 50%!"

That hometown favorite was deep fried Wisconsin Cheese curds. The white cheddar curds are made fresh at Ellsworth Creamery and sent to Riverside Foods to be breaded with a special ingredient added for extra flavor!

"They bread them fresh and they actually, dust it with just a little bit of garlic," Blasi said. "You would never be able to point that out when you eat them, but that's what makes them so savory and so delicious."

Emerson Guist happened to be passing through and never experienced A&W's cheese curds so he thought he'd give them a try.

"It has more of the cheese in it," Guist said. "You can taste more of what you're actually paying for. So, I mean, I like them! I'm a fan!"

And curds aren't the only Wisconsin cheese offering on the menu…

"We are really excited for probably our first cheese curd menu extension…ever!" Blasi said. "And it just launched, it's Poutine, so right now you can get cheese curds; limited time only, it's fries, cheese curds, and then topped with gravy, and people love it!"

Whether or not Poutine becomes a menu staple, deep-fried Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds are here to stay!

Poutine will only be available for a limited time during the colder months, but Blasi says if it's a hit, Poutine may remain on the menu year-round!