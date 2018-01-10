Oprah's niece from WI talks speech & rumors of presidential run - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oprah's niece from WI talks speech & rumors of presidential run

WAUKESHA (WKOW) -- Oprah Winfrey's niece from Waukesha says there has been no mention among family of Oprah Winfrey running or not running for president.  Alisha Hayes says no matter what Winfrey decides, the family will support her.

Our affiliate, WISN, also talked to Hayes about Winfrey's big speech at the Golden Globes where Winfrey became the first African-American female recipient.

Hayes says, "The whole time she was up there I was just having flashbacks of the beginning until now. I cried the whole entire time because I was just so proud of her."

