UPDATE: Charter Street opens after water gushes from pipe

UPDATE (WKOW) -- UWPD says Charter Street is now open.

*******

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The UW Police Department says Charter Street is still closed as of 9:15 a.m.

UWPD and the City of Madison Police Department are both helping with traffic in the area.

Spokesperson Marc Lovicott says the water has been shut off, but the street will be closed until crews can do repairs. The City of Madison says the issue is with a UW water line, not one of its pipes.

UWPD is asking people to avoid the area of Charter between Johnson and Dayton.

********

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities are on the scene of water gushing out of a manhole on Charter Street in Madison.

The incident is between Johnson and Dayton.

Madison Police are assisting the UW Police Department. Sgt. Blackamore with the Madison Police Department calls is a "very significant" incident and says the streets in that area will be shut down at some point.

Craig Jacobson shot this video earlier Wednesday. Watch it here:

This is a breaking news story. Click back here for new details.