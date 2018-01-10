Stoughton man charged in attack on 78-year old victim

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Stoughton man was charged Wednesday with attacking a 78-year woman in her mobile home, and causing more than $10,000 in damage in what authorities say was an apparently drug-fueled rampage.

In Dane County court, bail was set for 33-year old Joshua Radewan at $30,000.



A criminal complaint against Radewan states he broke into the woman's home early Tuesday morning, and attacked her. Authorities say Radewan then "...began destroying her house by throwing items all around," and she ran out to a relative's nearby unit.



The complaint states responding officers discovered the victim with "...blood on the front of...nightgown...and her lips looked swollen." She was hospitalized.



On Dec.29, Stoughton Police reports show Radewan was arrested after kicking in the door of his girlfriend's home.



"She was very fearful as Radewan's behavior has been erratic lately due to his drug use and mental health issues," reports state.

Radewan was jailed on tentative. criminal charges, but a Dane County Sheriff's representative says the District Attorney's office directed Radewan be released without bail or appearing in court. Non-criminal offenses were filed against Radewan, and he appeared in court January 4.



Assistant Dane County District Attorney Dallas Montano Wednesday noted Radewan had some criminal record in Wisconsin. "He's a much longer criminal history out of Idaho, including a burglary," she says.



Montano says this week's assault victim in the Bay View Heights mobile home park is also a stroke victim. The criminal complaint states the victim's injuries required stitches to her face.



Court records do not detail why Radewan targeted the victim's home. Authorities say methamphetamine was found with Radewan, as well as drug paraphernalia, and he appeared under the influence of methamphetamine when officers discovered him barricaded in a room of the victim's unit.



Radewan is charged with five misdemeanor crimes and two felonies, including aggravated battery to an elderly person.



The criminal complaint says while Radewan was handcuffed in the back seat of the Sheriff's squad car, he "...dug between the seats and pulled numerous wires from the back of the squad causing damage to the wires as well as removing them from their connections."



Radewan's next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 17.