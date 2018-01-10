Leaving the Cold Behind - Wisconsinites plan to travel in 2018

MADISON (WKOW) - More than 79 percent of Wisconsinites are beginning to make travel plans for 2018.

The chaos of the holiday season is finally over, and according to AAA, 79 percent of Wisconsinites plan to shake off the holiday haze by vacationing in 2018.

Mike Zimmer is the director of corporate sales at Middleton Travel. For the past 17 years, he's helped people travel the world. "Travel has been really strong. It started out with the cold weather and when the cold weather has a long stretch like that, warm weather destinations are very strong," he says.

The frigid temperature has people fleeing Wisconsin. "Our agents have been really busy booking travel to Mexico, Caribbean, Florida...the warm weather places you can think of."

Like so many people seeking warm weather, Rita Pomykalski is planning her trip to Hawaii with her family. "I like the warmer climates with jungles, and flowers...and is tropical like that."

However, it's not just the cold that's motivating her family to travel. For her, Pomykalski wants to make the most out of the time she has now. "Because we're getting older, my husband just turned 70 this year, and so you need to do these things when you can."