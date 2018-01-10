Traffic alert: One lane of I-39/90 southbound near Edgerton clos - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Traffic alert: One lane of I-39/90 southbound near Edgerton closed Thursday

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- One lane of southbound I-90/39 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 11,  near mile marker 152 north of Edgerton, for guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time to safely reach their destination.

