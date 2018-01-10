Traffic alert: One lane of I-39/90 southbound near Edgerton closed Thursday

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- One lane of southbound I-90/39 will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, Jan. 11, near mile marker 152 north of Edgerton, for guardrail repair. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time to safely reach their destination.

Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov. Alerts and updates provided via this site are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on the road.