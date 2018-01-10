Flu activity widespread, continuing to increase in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is on track with the rest of the country when it comes to the flu. The state's influenza surveillance coordinator says there were 500 flu hospitalizations last week and just 125 Tuesday.

Peak won't be for a few more weeks. Numbers are expected to increase for the next several weeks and remain high for several weeks following that.

"It's slightly earlier than what we normally see, but in the past few years we've had late seasons. We've been peaking in March. Our normal time is historically if you would go back about ten years would be the first week of February," Wisconsin Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Thomas Haupt said.

With the early season, there is some concern that it could be a longer season if Influenza B picksup. This year's type of flu, Influenza H-3, is hitting the elderly population harder than the younger population.

Haupt adds that it is not too late to get the flu shot if you haven't. There's still ample amount of the vaccine left.